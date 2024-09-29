Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the August 31st total of 92,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 87,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 35,382 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,308,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 12,607 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.97. 98,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,714. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.63. Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund is a close-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund invests directly and through derivates in preferred stock and debt securities, floating-rate and fixed-to-floating-rate preferred securities, fixed- and floating-rate corporate debt securities, convertible securities, contingent capital securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P.

