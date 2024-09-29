Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Down 2.4% After Insider Selling

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.4% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $4.04. Approximately 1,428,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 9,011,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

Specifically, insider William Iwaschuk sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $591,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 619,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIFR has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.21.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a current ratio of 8.49. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 68.50 and a beta of 2.24.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $36.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.17 million. Cipher Mining had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 3.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,383 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cipher Mining by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,330,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,184 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Cipher Mining by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,755,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,437,000 after acquiring an additional 22,086 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,901,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cipher Mining by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,240,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

