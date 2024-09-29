CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Short Interest Down 53.9% in September

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 53.9% from the August 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CHS Trading Up 0.4 %

CHSCL stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,766. CHS has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $26.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.88.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.4688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CHS

CHS Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCL Free Report ) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

(Get Free Report)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.