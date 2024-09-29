Christopher R. Ellis Sells 13,952 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $6,364,204.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,726,367.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $458.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.84 and a 52-week high of $488.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.97.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.16 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

FDS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $446.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 144.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

