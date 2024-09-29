Christopher Charles Ferraro Sells 3,300 Shares of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY) Stock

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Charles Ferraro sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.70, for a total transaction of C$61,709.67.

Galaxy Digital Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 3.17. Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$4.61 and a twelve month high of C$19.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.57.

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. engages in the digital asset and blockchain businesses. It operates through three segments: Global Markets, Asset Management, and Digital Infrastructure Solutions. The company provides various financial products and services to individuals and institutions, such as digital asset trading, derivatives, structured products, financing, capital markets, and merger and acquisition services, digital asset spot and derivatives trading, bespoke lending and structured products.

