Christopher Charles Ferraro Sells 3,300 Shares of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY) Stock

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Charles Ferraro sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.70, for a total transaction of C$61,709.67.
Galaxy Digital Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 3.17. Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$4.61 and a twelve month high of C$19.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.57.
Galaxy Digital Company Profile
