Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Short Interest Update

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,912,900 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the August 31st total of 2,529,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,825.8 days.
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
OTCMKTS PPRQF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.20. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,418. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $11.30.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
Choice Properties is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust that creates enduring value through the ownership, operation and development of high-quality commercial and residential properties. We believe that value comes from creating spaces that improve how our tenants and communities come together to live, work, and connect.
