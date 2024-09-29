CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) PT Raised to $32.00 at Morgan Stanley

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

CNP has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.55.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $31.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 185.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,287,000 after buying an additional 152,878 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,625,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 305,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 60,223 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 837.7% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 210,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 187,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,109,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

