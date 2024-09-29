CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives $29.36 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.55.

CNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNP opened at $29.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.70. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $31.57.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also

