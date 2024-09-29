Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Rating Reiterated by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $51.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CLDX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.83.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. Celldex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.56.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,809.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1,364.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

