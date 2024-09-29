CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Short Interest Update

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the August 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $393,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 115.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CBFV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on CB Financial Services in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CB Financial Services Price Performance

NASDAQ CBFV traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,134. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. CB Financial Services has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.57.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $19.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

