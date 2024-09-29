CarMax (NYSE:KMX) PT Raised to $82.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Argus upgraded shares of CarMax to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.92.

CarMax Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $77.32 on Friday. CarMax has a 52-week low of $59.66 and a 52-week high of $88.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CarMax will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $2,056,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,738 shares in the company, valued at $965,567.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $2,056,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,567.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $9,554,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,012 shares of company stock worth $14,803,843 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,076,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,222,000 after purchasing an additional 222,132 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,717,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,516,000 after buying an additional 1,326,840 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CarMax by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,386,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,005,000 after buying an additional 47,184 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,007,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,230,000 after acquiring an additional 51,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 299.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,827,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,986 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

