Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0442 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Cardinal Energy Price Performance
Shares of Cardinal Energy stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.00. Cardinal Energy has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $5.81.
Cardinal Energy Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cardinal Energy
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.