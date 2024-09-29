Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0442 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Shares of Cardinal Energy stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.00. Cardinal Energy has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $5.81.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

