Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Capricor Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.28) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.31). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capricor Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Capricor Therapeutics from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capricor Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAPR opened at $9.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.31. The firm has a market cap of $318.19 million, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 3.92. Capricor Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $12.87.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 102.93% and a negative return on equity of 220.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capricor Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Shinyaku Co Ltd Nippon purchased 2,798,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $14,999,997.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,090,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,004,281.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000. 21.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

