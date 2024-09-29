Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) PT Raised to $91.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $89.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna reissued a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.59.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP stock opened at $85.44 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.35 and its 200 day moving average is $82.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.1373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 757.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,303,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,910 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at $207,850,000. Mirova US LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth about $168,063,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 398.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,100,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,567,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $314,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,200 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

