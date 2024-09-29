Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Speculative Buy” Rating for Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 37 ($0.50) target price on the stock.
Rockhopper Exploration Stock Performance
Shares of LON RKH opened at GBX 13.58 ($0.18) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 14.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 13.87. Rockhopper Exploration has a 1 year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 15.45 ($0.21). The company has a market capitalization of £86.96 million, a PE ratio of -1,357.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 1.27.
