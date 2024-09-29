Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Speculative Buy” Rating for Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 37 ($0.50) target price on the stock.

Rockhopper Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of LON RKH opened at GBX 13.58 ($0.18) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 14.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 13.87. Rockhopper Exploration has a 1 year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 15.45 ($0.21). The company has a market capitalization of £86.96 million, a PE ratio of -1,357.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 1.27.

About Rockhopper Exploration

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

