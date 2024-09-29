Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Price Target to GBX 85

Deltic Energy (LON:DELT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 95 ($1.27) to GBX 85 ($1.14) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Deltic Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DELT stock opened at GBX 5.27 ($0.07) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 17.01. The company has a quick ratio of 30.42, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of £4.90 million, a PE ratio of -175.53 and a beta of 1.63. Deltic Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 44 ($0.59).

Get Deltic Energy alerts:

About Deltic Energy

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020.

Receive News & Ratings for Deltic Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deltic Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.