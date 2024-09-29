Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Price Target to GBX 85

Deltic Energy (LON:DELT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 95 ($1.27) to GBX 85 ($1.14) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Deltic Energy Stock Performance
Shares of DELT stock opened at GBX 5.27 ($0.07) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 17.01. The company has a quick ratio of 30.42, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of £4.90 million, a PE ratio of -175.53 and a beta of 1.63. Deltic Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 44 ($0.59).
About Deltic Energy
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Deltic Energy
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Deltic Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deltic Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.