Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

CPB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus upgraded Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.85.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPB opened at $49.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.18. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. UBS Group AG raised its position in Campbell Soup by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 463,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,042,000 after purchasing an additional 249,326 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Campbell Soup by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Campbell Soup by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 134,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 10,366.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

