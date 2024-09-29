Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW) Short Interest Update

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the August 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Brooge Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Brooge Energy stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. Brooge Energy has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.09.

About Brooge Energy

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. It operates phase I and phase II facilities comprising 22 tanks with a capacity of approximately 1,001,388 cubic meters for offering storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

