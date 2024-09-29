Brokerages Set Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target at $3.96

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.96.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LESL. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.25 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,858,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after buying an additional 201,082 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Leslie’s by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 267.6% during the fourth quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 367,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 267,600 shares during the period.

NASDAQ LESL opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.17. Leslie’s has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $8.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.24.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Leslie’s had a net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $569.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

