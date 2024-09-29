Bristol-Myers Squibb Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 53,817 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 37% compared to the typical daily volume of 39,409 call options.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $58.46. The company has a market cap of $103.20 billion, a PE ratio of -16.42, a PEG ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,605,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,381,000 after buying an additional 105,809 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $1,473,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

