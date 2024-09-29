Brian Howlett Acquires 4,500 Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF) Stock

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) Director Brian Howlett purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,545.00.

Bitfarms Price Performance

Shares of BITF opened at C$3.03 on Friday. Bitfarms Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$1.26 and a twelve month high of C$5.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, ATB Capital boosted their price target on Bitfarms from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

About Bitfarms

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.