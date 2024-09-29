Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) versus Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) and Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ceridian HCM and Braze, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceridian HCM 0 3 4 0 2.57 Braze 0 0 18 0 3.00

Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus price target of $77.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.91%. Braze has a consensus price target of $59.18, indicating a potential upside of 78.14%. Given Braze’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Braze is more favorable than Ceridian HCM.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceridian HCM 0.28% 2.03% 0.51% Braze -22.01% -25.89% -14.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Ceridian HCM and Braze’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

90.5% of Braze shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Ceridian HCM shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of Braze shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ceridian HCM and Braze”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceridian HCM $1.45 billion 6.48 -$73.40 million $0.03 2,006.67 Braze $535.87 million 6.30 -$129.17 million ($1.28) -25.95

Ceridian HCM has higher revenue and earnings than Braze. Braze is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ceridian HCM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Ceridian HCM has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braze has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ceridian HCM beats Braze on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market. The company also provides Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services. It sells its solutions through direct sales force and third-party channels. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Braze

Braze, Inc. operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data. It also offers classification products, including segmentation that can define reusable segments of consumers based upon attributes, events, or predictive propensity scores; segment insights, which allows customers to analyze how segments are performing relative to each other across a set of pre-selected key performance indicators; and predictive suite that allows customers to identify groups of consumers that are of critical business value. In addition, the company provides Canvas, an orchestration tool that allows customers to create journeys, mapping out multi-steps, and cross-channel messaging experiences; campaigns, which allows customers to send one set of single-channel or multi-channel messages to be delivered to customers in a particular user segment; event and API triggering; marketing pressure management; and reporting and analytics. Further, it offers personalization products, such as liquid templating platform, connected content platform, content blocks, intelligent timing and channel, personalized variant, and AI item recommendations, and catalogs; and action products. The company was formerly known as Appboy, Inc. and changed its name to Braze, Inc. in November 2017. Braze, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

