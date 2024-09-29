Bradley Roy Dunkley Acquires 24,000 Shares of Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT) Stock

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Free Report) Director Bradley Roy Dunkley acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$16,320.00.
Bradley Roy Dunkley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 19th, Bradley Roy Dunkley acquired 2,000 shares of Parkit Enterprise stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$1,300.00.
- On Thursday, September 12th, Bradley Roy Dunkley bought 9,500 shares of Parkit Enterprise stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,320.00.
PKT stock opened at C$0.68 on Friday. Parkit Enterprise Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.40 and a 52-week high of C$0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$151.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.94.
Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. The firm has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. The firm seeks to invest in the United States.
