Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$89.90.

BEI.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.50 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of TSE BEI.UN opened at C$84.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$63.09 and a 12 month high of C$91.81. The company has a market cap of C$4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$83.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$76.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 11.01%.

In other Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer James Ha sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.60, for a total value of C$709,560.00. 17.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

