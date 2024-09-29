BMO Capital Markets Boosts Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $20.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LSPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.59.

LSPD opened at $16.76 on Thursday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $266.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.58 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. Lightspeed Commerce’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 102.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 160.8% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 34,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 21,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

