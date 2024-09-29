BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Issues Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.010-0.010 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $146.0 million-$154.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $208.7 million. BlackBerry also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.050–0.020 EPS.
Several research firms recently weighed in on BB. TD Securities cut their price target on BlackBerry from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. CIBC upgraded BlackBerry from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.20.
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.82 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 25.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.
