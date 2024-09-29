Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) PT Lowered to C$6.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by National Bankshares from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BIR. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.63.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$5.55 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.80. The stock has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.95.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$146.98 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 1.81%. Research analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.106975 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Hue Tran sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.32, for a total transaction of C$189,609.00. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

