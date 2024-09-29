BioLargo (BLGO) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Free Report) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare BioLargo to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

BioLargo has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioLargo’s competitors have a beta of 1.78, meaning that their average share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioLargo and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioLargo $12.23 million -$3.50 million -8.00 BioLargo Competitors $6.63 billion $206.77 million 67.66

Analyst Recommendations

BioLargo’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BioLargo. BioLargo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BioLargo and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLargo 0 0 0 0 N/A BioLargo Competitors 139 1274 1591 46 2.51

As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 4.94%. Given BioLargo’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BioLargo has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares BioLargo and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLargo -16.53% -58.35% -32.12% BioLargo Competitors -568.74% 5.73% -0.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of BioLargo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of BioLargo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BioLargo competitors beat BioLargo on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About BioLargo

BioLargo, Inc. invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. Its technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per – and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and volatile organic compounds control, air quality control, infection control, and myriad environmental remediation. The company provides full-service environmental engineering services. BioLargo, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Westminster, California.

