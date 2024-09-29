bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 335,900 shares, a growth of 59.3% from the August 31st total of 210,900 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 111,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in bioAffinity Technologies stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of bioAffinity Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of bioAffinity Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
bioAffinity Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ:BIAF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 39,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,560. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. bioAffinity Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $3.62.
bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter. bioAffinity Technologies had a negative net margin of 120.76% and a negative return on equity of 172.06%.
bioAffinity Technologies Company Profile
bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.
