Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Short Interest Update

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,400 shares, a growth of 75.3% from the August 31st total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 475,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.