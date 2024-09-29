Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Short Interest Up 42.9% in September

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Basanite Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BASA remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Friday. 388,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,106. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. Basanite has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04.
Basanite Company Profile
