Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Short Interest Up 42.9% in September

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Basanite Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BASA remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Friday. 388,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,106. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. Basanite has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04.

Basanite Company Profile

Basanite, Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) business worldwide. It produces basalt FRP products that are used as replacement for other FRP rebar and industry fiber products, as wells as steel reinforcement. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

