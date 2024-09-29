Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 10,000 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $125,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,875,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,134,957.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travelzoo alerts:

On Tuesday, September 24th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 37,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $487,125.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $220,800.00.

On Thursday, August 8th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $157,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 3,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 22,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $228,600.00.

Travelzoo Price Performance

TZOO stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73. The company has a market cap of $154.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 170.06% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TZOO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on Travelzoo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Litchfield Hills Research initiated coverage on Travelzoo in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Travelzoo

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelzoo

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 535,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 47,352 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelzoo by 2.9% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 97,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 73.7% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 20,019 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.