Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Azimut Exploration Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AZMTF opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43. Azimut Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $0.76.

Get Azimut Exploration alerts:

About Azimut Exploration

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.