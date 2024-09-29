Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Azimut Exploration Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AZMTF opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43. Azimut Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $0.76.
About Azimut Exploration
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Azimut Exploration
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.