Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:AMNF)

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0363 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMNF opened at $5.94 on Friday. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.34 million, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.65.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.48 million for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 36.81%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

