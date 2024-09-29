ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARCB. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ArcBest from $150.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on ArcBest from $136.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ArcBest from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.18.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $109.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.78. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $86.93 and a 52-week high of $153.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

In other news, Director Salvatore A. Abbate purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.93 per share, for a total transaction of $103,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,344.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth about $9,298,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in ArcBest by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

