Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) PT Raised to $16.50 at JMP Securities

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 5.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ABR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.25 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.92.

ABR stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 37.31, a quick ratio of 37.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Arbor Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $16.35.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $297.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.69 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

