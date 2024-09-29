AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG) Short Interest Update

AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AOT Growth & Innovation ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AOTG traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.28. 125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.37. AOT Growth & Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The firm has a market cap of $45.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54 and a beta of -1.84.
About AOT Growth & Innovation ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AOT Growth & Innovation ETF
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- What is a SEC Filing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for AOT Growth & Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AOT Growth & Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.