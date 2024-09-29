AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG) Short Interest Update

AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AOT Growth & Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AOTG traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.28. 125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.37. AOT Growth & Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The firm has a market cap of $45.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54 and a beta of -1.84.

Get AOT Growth & Innovation ETF alerts:

About AOT Growth & Innovation ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The AOT Growth and Innovation ETF (AOTG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in a growth portfolio of low marginal cost companies in the US. Stocks are selected based on proprietary fundamental research and criteria. AOTG was launched on Jun 29, 2022 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

Receive News & Ratings for AOT Growth & Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AOT Growth & Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.