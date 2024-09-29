ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Short Interest Update

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 930,900 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the August 31st total of 658,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,551.5 days.

ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance

ANTA Sports Products stock remained flat at $10.38 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,179. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average of $10.11. ANTA Sports Products has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $12.22.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, professional competition, training, physical education classes, outdoor sports, triathlon, golf, skiing, camping, hiking, urban outdoor, tennis, and other sports under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, AMER, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

