ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Short Interest Update

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 930,900 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the August 31st total of 658,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,551.5 days.
ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance
ANTA Sports Products stock remained flat at $10.38 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,179. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average of $10.11. ANTA Sports Products has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $12.22.
About ANTA Sports Products
