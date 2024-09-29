Andrew Hollman Meyer Sells 50,000 Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Stock

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 50,000 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $2,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

JANX opened at $46.25 on Friday. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -37.91 and a beta of 3.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.92 and a 200-day moving average of $44.56.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 291.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 709.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Janux Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 400.0% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,418,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $20,420,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 38.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,127,000 after buying an additional 378,477 shares during the period. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $7,278,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $5,715,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

