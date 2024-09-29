Analyzing Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) and Regis (NYSE:RGS)

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Free Report) and Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.5% of Regis shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Regis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Park Lawn and Regis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park Lawn 0 0 1 0 3.00 Regis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Park Lawn presently has a consensus price target of $32.33, indicating a potential upside of 68.14%. Given Park Lawn’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Park Lawn is more favorable than Regis.

This table compares Park Lawn and Regis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park Lawn N/A N/A N/A Regis 44.86% -119.67% 2.57%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Park Lawn and Regis”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park Lawn N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Regis $202.98 million 0.31 $91.06 million ($1.97) -14.09

Regis has higher revenue and earnings than Park Lawn.

Summary

Regis beats Park Lawn on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, mausoleum crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tribute, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, cemetery, and cremation services. It also engages in the filing of death certificates and publication of death notices; and body preparation activities. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons in North America. The company operates through two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products. The company also operates accredited cosmetology schools. It operates its salons primarily under the SmartStyle, Supercuts, Cost Cutters, Roosters, First Choice Haircutters, and Magicuts concepts names. Regis Corporation was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

