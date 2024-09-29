Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Short Interest Update

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the August 31st total of 3,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 545,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplitude

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplitude by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMPL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Amplitude from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Amplitude Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.32. Amplitude has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $14.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.14.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.18). Amplitude had a negative net margin of 28.19% and a negative return on equity of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

