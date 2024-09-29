Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.52% from the stock’s previous close. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2024 earnings at $19.48 EPS.
AMGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.55.
Amgen Stock Performance
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amgen will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Amgen
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. United Community Bank purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.
