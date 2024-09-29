Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.52% from the stock’s previous close. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2024 earnings at $19.48 EPS.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.55.

Get Amgen alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amgen

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $322.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $173.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen has a 1 year low of $249.70 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.54.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amgen will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. United Community Bank purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.