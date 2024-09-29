Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Short Interest Up 48.7% in September

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,700 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the August 31st total of 105,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Amex Exploration Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AMXEF opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21. Amex Exploration has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $1.59.

Amex Exploration Company Profile

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company’s flagship property is the 100% owned Perron Gold Project consisting of 117 contiguous claims covering an area of 4,836 hectares located in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Coleraine Mining Resources, Inc Amex Exploration Inc was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

