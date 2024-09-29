Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Short Interest Up 51.5% in September

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the August 31st total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Ameren Price Performance
AEE opened at $86.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Ameren has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $87.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.91.
Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ameren Announces Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Ameren news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $131,923.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,758.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 25.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,931,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,696,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593,638 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of Ameren by 204.3% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,827,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,897 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,498,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,162 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth $60,445,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,092,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,447,516,000 after purchasing an additional 802,714 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ameren from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AEE
Ameren Company Profile
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ameren
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- About the Markup Calculator
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.