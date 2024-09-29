Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Short Interest Update

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the August 31st total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Alset Trading Up 36.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AEI opened at $1.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96. Alset has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.27.
Alset (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alset had a negative return on equity of 56.77% and a negative net margin of 620.33%. The company had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alset stock. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 277,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned about 3.00% of Alset as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alset Inc engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.
