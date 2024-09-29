Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan Purchases 6,034,537 Shares

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 6,034,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $3,801,758.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,264,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,136,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Heng Fai Ambrose Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 22nd, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 12,867 shares of Alset stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $15,054.39.

On Monday, August 19th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 20,000 shares of Alset stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $19,200.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 7,413 shares of Alset stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $6,671.70.

AEI opened at $1.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96. Alset Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.05.

Alset ( NASDAQ:AEI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter. Alset had a negative return on equity of 56.77% and a negative net margin of 620.33%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alset stock. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 277,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned approximately 3.00% of Alset as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Alset Inc engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

