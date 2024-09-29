Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.37 Per Share

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report released on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.38. The consensus estimate for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ current full-year earnings is $9.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.64 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.91 EPS.

ARE has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.5 %

ARE opened at $121.02 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $90.73 and a 12 month high of $135.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($2.09). The business had revenue of $766.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.03 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 0.68%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 485.98%.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 191.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 146,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,568,000 after purchasing an additional 96,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

