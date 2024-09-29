Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Short Interest Up 27.3% in September

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ajinomoto Stock Down 2.3 %

OTCMKTS AJINY traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.65. 6,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,953. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.08. Ajinomoto has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter. Ajinomoto had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 5.72%.

Ajinomoto Company Profile

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and flavored seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.

