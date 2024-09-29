Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Leerink Partnrs

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Leerink Partnrs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AGIO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $45.61 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $53.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.74.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.09). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.05% and a negative net margin of 1,165.69%. The business had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.51) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brian Goff sold 11,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $474,140.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,358. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Further Reading

