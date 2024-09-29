ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.50.
Separately, Laidlaw assumed coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABIVAX Société Anonyme
Institutional Trading of ABIVAX Société Anonyme
ABIVAX Société Anonyme Price Performance
ABVX stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.26.
About ABIVAX Société Anonyme
ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ABIVAX Société Anonyme
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for ABIVAX Société Anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIVAX Société Anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.